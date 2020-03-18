First confirmed COVID-19 case in Cebu is in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded the first confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) case in Cebu in Mandaue City.

Based on the COVID-19 tracker from DOH, the patient is admitted at a private in Mandaue City.

The patient is a 65-year-old male, and the 188th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country.

The number of confirmed cases in the Philippines is now at 193.

Health authorities are still verifying his nationality, recent travel history, and place of residence as of this posting. / dcb

*This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for more details.*