The do’s and don’ts of surviving a long-distance relationship

Finding the right person to date is already difficult, but dating someone who lives across the border or ocean can be a little harder.

Couples who are in a long-distance relationship or LDR can truly relate that “distance means nothing when someone means so much.”

These brave partners would also agree that long-distance relationships need a lot of work to keep the fire burning, but it’s not impossible!

There are many reasons why couples accept the challenge of being in a long-distance relationship. Some do it for work, some for growth opportunities, or academics, and even a pandemic disease, the list goes on endlessly.

But we all also know that distance is just a test in any relationship may it be far or near. How do couples make an LDR work?

To keep your love strong, here are some LDR do’s and don’ts.

DO’S

SET SOME RULES

You need to be clear with what you expect from each other during the long-distance relationship. When you are both clear on your rules, no one will be taken by surprise by his or her actions.

GO ON A VIRTUAL DATE

Play an online game together. Watch a documentary online or have dinner at the same time.

GET A GOOD COMMUNICATION APP

You think it doesn’t matter but it does! This will be important because it is the most common way of communication the two of you will have. Download apps that will allow you to have interactions beyond emojis and stickers!

SET A REUNION

Time is precious and timing matters! To keep your long-distance relationship going, you need to have plans and see one another! Decide when you are going to see each other and plan ahead so each one of you can make arrangements.

HAVE A SCHEDULE

It is important to respect the time and other commitments of your partner. Having a schedule will make your communication easier and more enjoyable. Skip the stress of overthinking and ask the schedule of your partner to know when is the best time for a chat or a call.

DON’TS

EXCESSIVE COMMUNICATION

Be understanding and know that you don’t have to talk 24 hours a day.

It is not about who can give more attention, less is more.

SOLVE AN ARGUMENT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

When you’re out of reach during an argument, you make little problems grow. Follow the golden rule: don’t go to bed or sleep when you’re angry at each other.

Find healthy ways of expressing your sadness or disappointment that will not cause more pain to your relationship.

NEVER TAKE YOUR PARTNER’S LOVE FOR GRANTED

Appreciate each other’s efforts and sacrifices just to make the relationship work. You have to think of creative ways that will make your partner feel assured and loved. It is always give and take.

REMEMBER NOT TO CONTROL THE LIFE OF YOUR LOVED ONE

Simply trust and give him or her some alone time. Spend your free time with your family, or reading your favorite book. No relationship should consume all your waking hours in a day.

RESIST THE FEELING OF LONELINESS

Again, LDR is hard. Just have faith in your relationship and don’t settle for a temporary alternative. Trust your partner and be patient. Think of happy moments with your partner and be happy!

If you have more advice for LDR couples to keep their love alive, comment your suggestions on this video!