Love and gratitude to our second parents: Mga angkol ug auntie

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When the parents are already too exhausted from work or no longer have time to attend to some of the needs of their children, the aunts and uncles are always there act as the second parent.

The aunts take on the role of a caregiver as they also provide comfort, support and protection to their nieces and nephews.

And while fathers set the rules for their children, uncles often offer a different perspective to bring a sense of fun into a child’s life.

Both are very special people who we look up to and cherish in our lives.

In this article, let us honor these amazing people and thank them for their unwavering love and support.

An expression of selflessness and steadfast love

Dhads Aaron Cañete from Mambaling, Cebu City, said that all his aunts and uncles have a special place in his heart.

But his Auntie Amy, who lives in America, was extra special because of her dedication and tireless effort to help him and his family, an expression of her selflessness and steadfast love for them.

“My auntie is a beacon of generosity, always showering us with care and attention,” Cañete, 23, told CDN Digital.

He said that the world would be a better place with more people like his Auntie Amy.

“I wish her the best of health because she deserves nothing less than the very best in life.”

All Titos and Titas are just amazing!

Abigail Requina, 21, has expressed her deep appreciation for her aunts and uncles on her father’s side, noting her closeness with them and how much she values their presence.

Requina said she feels safe having her uncles and aunts by her side. She said that they always show her deep love and affection like she was one of their children. She also considers them as her best friends or people who she could always talk to.

“Wishing them to have longer life jud and to more libak in life haha.”

Pardo sisters send their love to their uncles and aunts

Sisters Elaiza and Janine Lada shared with CDN Digital that their aunts and uncles have been consistently supportive of them.

Elaiza, 20, and Janine, 19, said they are always with them as they celebrate new milestones in their lives to provide them support and guidance.

“Mayta daghan pa kog mahimo nga memories together with them. To be able to bond with them and to create more more more memories with them in the future.” Elaiza said.

Uncle Randy is the Best!

Similarly, Nicole Cabañero, from Alumnos Basak in Cebu City, is super grateful to her Uncle Randy, who is always there for her.

Cabañero, 22, said that her Uncle Randy was her Superman. He was always there to help, and even offer her a ride when there was an important errand that needs to be done.

“ Permi mi niya hatud-kuha if layo or gabii na para lang safe mi sa akong manghud,” she said.