Utilities, banks, city government to give reprieve on payments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Utility companies, banks, and the city government will be giving deadline extensions to the public for the payment of bills, loans, and taxes.

Mayor Edgardo Labella revealed that the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) already extended the collection of bills for 30 days to help the consumers during the general community quarantine.

This would help those who cannot work during the quarantine and will not be able to earn.

“MCWD through its chairman, Joey Daluz, said there will be no cutting of water supply during the community quarantine,” assured the mayor.

At least 20 water trucks would also be deployed to barangays with a short supply of water to provide them with clean water to wash their hands and prevent the virus from spreading.

The mayor also said that the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) in coordination with the Department of Energy, also extended the deadline of billing payment for 30 days. He added that VECO would also continue its already implemented 60 days extension for unpaid bills with no surcharge.

In a phone interview with VECO, the utility said that no additional sixty days will be given.

Aside from utilities, banks and loaning institutions will also extend deadlines or collection for at least a month.

The Cebu City government on the other hand, will postpone the collection of Real Property Taxes for one month to help both residential households and establishments affected by the lack of trade.

Labella said this would serve as an example to malls and landlords to also postpone collection of rents for their tenants.

“Let us help each other during these times,” he said.