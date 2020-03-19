DTI adjusts price of N-88 surgical mask 

CEBU CITY—The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has adjusted the price of N-88 surgical face masks to reflect the situation in the international market.

“Due to the ongoing global concern on the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the rising consumer demand for the N-88 face mask, price of said commodity is increasing in the international market and directly affects the domestic prices,” DTI noted in an advisory posted on the DTI-7 Facebook page.

“In the interest of protecting the interest of consumers and enabling business in the country, the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) for N-88 face mask (surgical mask) will now be at Php 28 per piece in the country,” DTI added.

However, other essential medical supplies are still frozen pursuant to the DOH Department Circular 2020-0058-08. The maximum price for N-95 mask remains at P108.

DTI-7 urges consumers to report hoarding, profiteering, panic buying, and any other illegal act of price manipulation.

Any concern or complaint with regards to essential medical supplies should be submitted with supporting documents to Dr. Sarah Oriol, head of the Food and Drug Administration Enforcement Unit of the Food and Drug Administration in Central Visayas.

Her contact details are email: [email protected] and telephone numbers: (032) 420-9859/ 420-6772/ 418-7634. /bmjo