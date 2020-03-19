DENR to households: Use bleaching solution to fight COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday urged the public to disinfect their households with the right proportion of bleaching agents as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, environment chief Roy Cimatu said that a mixture of 10 to 15 percent of bleaching agents or sodium hypochlorite and clean water should be used to sanitize domestic establishments.

This solution, Cimatu added, is also “sufficient to decontaminate the surroundings” as it could likewise be sprayed on household wastes before it is taken out of the house for proper disposal.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 of which have died while eight managed to recover.

Cimatu then urged garbage collectors to use the same solution on collected wastes, before being transported to dump sites.

Garbage trucks should also be disinfected, he said, before collecting the next set of wastes.

“The idea is to kill the virus present in the solid waste and in the hauling trucks,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Cimatu said DENR’s Office of the Solid Waste Management and Local Government Units Concerns will be coordinating with the mayors on the implementation of proper disposals of masks, gloves, caps, and hospital gowns used by medical frontliners.

KGA