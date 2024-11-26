Pagasa: Generally fair weather ahead for Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will have ‘generally fair weather’ conditions starting Tuesday until Thursday, according to a weather specialist from the state weather bureau stationed in Mactan.

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said in a phone interview on Tuesday that however, on Friday and Saturday, the weather conditions would be mostly cloudy to cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Eclarino assured that no low pressure area was being monitored by Pagasa as of the moment.

Moreover, the maximum temperature forecast was 32 degrees celsius, Eclarino said.

Based on Pagasa-Mactan’s five-day regional weather outlook, from Tuesday to Thursday, the temperature ranges from 27 to 32 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, on Friday, temperature is from 27 to 31 degrees celsius, and on Saturday is 25 to 30 degrees celsius.

“Ang kainiton sa panahon masukod siya between 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” he said.

(The heat can be measured between 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

The wind conditions until Saturday are from light to moderate while the coastal conditions are slight to moderate.

Eclarino advised the public to continue monitoring Pagasa’s weather updates as well as the thunderstorm advisories through their Facebook pages.

