NBA update: Warriors vs Nets
Here are the latest updates in an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets on Monday (Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Philippine time).
The Warriors hold a 12-4 (win-loss) card while the Nets have a 7-10 record going into the game. The game is held at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
First quarter: Nets up, 34-30
In the first quarter, the New Jersey Nets open up a 34-30 lead against the Golden State Warriors.
Second quarter: Warriors 67, Nets 58
The Warriors outscore the Nets, 37-24, in the second to take a 9-point lead going into the second half.
Third quarter: Warriors 92, Nets 87
Golden State holds on to a five-point lead after three quarters.
Fourth quarter
Nets go on 11-2 run to take 98-94 lead to start the final period.
New Jersey holds 101-97 lead with 7:29 left.
Halfway through the fourth frame, the Nets still hold on to 105-99 lead vs the Warriors.
