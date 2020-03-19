Mactan bust nets POGO worker, 4 men, P68K shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A Chinese worker of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) and four men were arrested in two buy-bust operations on March 19, 2020 in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Gao Feng, 24, a Chinese POGO worker; Mark Nunez Imbong and the target of the first operation Jovanne Abergas Kim, were caught with P34,000 worth of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation, said Police Major Narciso Abapo of the Mactan Police Station.

Abapo said Imbong and Gao were caught allegedly sniffing shabu inside the rented apartment of Kim.

A followup operation was then conducted to trace the supply of Kim’s shabu in another location still in Barangay Mactan.

This led to the arrest of two more men, Ghibs Miñoza Amerhussin, legal age and Mark Balingit Tois, legal age.

They were caught with 31 packets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P34,000.

Abapo said that the these men, whom Abapo described as transgenders, were targeting POGO drug users in their illegal drug trade.

The suspects were detained at the Mactan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs