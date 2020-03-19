Bohol extends community quarantine until April 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bohol provincial government has extended the suspension of air and sea travels bound for the island as the province extends its community quarantine until April 12, 2020.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap made this announcement through a video message posted on his Facebook page.

The five-day community quarantine in Bohol, which was announced last Friday, March 13, was only supposed to span from March 16 to 20 in order to prepare for the impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

But in a meeting with the municipal health workers on Tuesday, March 17, Yap said the MHOs said they needed more time to prepare their localities against the threat of COVID-19.

Yap added that on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, he received the unanimous recommendation of the Bohol Provincial Board to extend the community quarantine validity because the province’s isolation centers are not yet ready.

“Sa gihimong panagtigom sa mga municipal health workers niadtong Martes niingon sila nga dili pa sila andam nga modumala sa ilang mga lungsod. Kinahanglan pa silag dugang oras sa pag-train sa Barangay health workers ug pag-andam sa mga isolation centers,” said Yap.

For the provincial-level isolation center, Yap said they are still sourcing more medical personnel to man their isolation centers, personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the medical workers, and swab kits if there will be patients that need testing.

Looking at the data of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Luzon and comparing it to the trend of cases in other countries, Yap said the present situation “may not be the worst yet” hence, the need to prepare more.

Another consideration for extending the community quarantine, Yap said, is the disobedience of some Boholanos in the social distancing measures.

Despite the continued suspension of passenger trips bound for Bohol, Yap assured that the province’s ports are still open to receive cargo and supplies. /RCG