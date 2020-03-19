Man, out on bail for drug case, nabbed with P1.36M shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Police confiscated P1.36 million of suspected shabu from a man, who is out on bail for a drug case, at past 10 p.m. of March 19, 2020 in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

Jonie Lopez, 25, of Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City was caught with 200 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Looc, said Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, Opao Police Station chief.

The suspected shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1.36 million.

Villacampa said that Lopez was considered as a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

Police found out that Lopez had went back to selling illegal drugs after several drug personalities, who were previously arrested, pointed to Lopez as the source of their shabu.

Villacampa, however, said that they could not trace where the source of the drugs from Lopez came from because the suspect claimed that the drugs were delivered to him by unidentfied persons.

Villacampa said that Lopez posted bail last year on a drug case that he was facing.

With the arrest, Lopez is going back to jail.

Lopez was detained at the Opao Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges. | dbs