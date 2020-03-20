Dumaguete mayor signs EO for operating hours of business establishments

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo on Thursday, March 19, 2020, signed Executive Order (EO) No. 14-A, clarifying the operating hours of business establishments in the city amid the coronavirus crisis.

E.O. 14-A says that commercial establishments normally operating on a 24/7 scheme, such as restaurants, food chains, grocery stores, eateries and bakeries, shall close at 12 midnight and can resume operations at 5 a.m. the next day. The order also stated that at the strike of 8 p.m., dine-in should not be allowed and that only takeout orders shall be served.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments that normally close at 12 midnight shall also be asked to cease operations at 8 p.m. and resume operations the next morning at 5 a.m.

Remollo, also the chairperson of the Task Force COVID-19, ordered the City Chief-of-Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon to ensure the enforcement of the E.O. and also asked the assistance of the auxiliary police and barangay tanods (village watchmen).

Mayor Remollo directed the police to constantly monitor on the compliance of the citizens and business establishments of the EOs.

Meanwhile, members of the Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19 conducted patrols with the local police in compliance to the curfew and ban on public gathering to prevent local transmission of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Incident Command System also established the 24/7 HOTLINE. The hotline numbers are: (Landline) 522-0449 and 523-3950 for PLDT, and 225 3775 for Cruztelco. (Mobile) 0945-661-1978 for Globe, 0933-492-4932 for Sun, and 0961-524-6296 for Smart users. /bmjo