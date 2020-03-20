Presyo sa mga lamas sa merkado
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Tungod sa atoang gi atubang nga problema sa coronavirus karon, labing dali nga mahurot sa grocery o merkado kining mga lamas sa atoang lutuonun nga putahe.
Diri sa Merkado sa Lahug, aduna pakay ma abtan kung mag sayo ka og pangumpra.
Mao ni ang presyo sa mga lamas karong adlawa:
Sibuyas bombay – P10-P15 ang buok
Ahos – P5-P10 and buok
Siling espada – P5-P10 ang putos
Luy-a – P10-P15 nag buok
Hinumdumi lang na dili mag “panic buying” kay walay rason mag panic, matod pa sa mga opisyales sa gobyerno.
So relax lang sa pagpangumpra mga ka-Siloys. Siguraduha lang na mag social distancing ug mag mask sa merkado aron dili ta matakdan sa virus kung naa man gani. /bmjo
