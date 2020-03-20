outbrain

Presyo sa mga lamas sa merkado

By: Alven Marie Timtim - CDN Digital | March 20,2020 - 08:09 AM
Lamas sa merkado

Lain-lain na mga klase sa lamas na baligya sa merkado sa Lahug. CDN Digital photo | Alven Timtim

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Tungod sa atoang gi atubang nga problema sa  coronavirus karon, labing dali nga mahurot sa grocery o merkado kining mga lamas sa atoang lutuonun nga putahe.

Diri sa Merkado sa Lahug, aduna pakay ma abtan kung mag sayo ka og pangumpra.

Mao ni ang presyo sa mga lamas karong adlawa:

Sibuyas bombay – P10-P15 ang buok

Ahos – P5-P10 and buok

Siling espada – P5-P10 ang putos

Luy-a – P10-P15 nag buok

Hinumdumi lang na dili mag “panic buying” kay walay rason mag panic, matod pa sa mga opisyales sa gobyerno.

So relax lang sa pagpangumpra mga ka-Siloys. Siguraduha lang na mag social distancing ug mag mask sa merkado aron dili ta matakdan sa virus kung naa man gani. /bmjo

