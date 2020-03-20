Illegal drugs, firearms recovered from Lapu drug dealer

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Illegal drugs worth P136,000 and two firearms were seized by the police from a suspected drug dealer in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City past 2 p.m. today, March 20, 2020.

Armed with a Search Warrant issued by RTC 67 Executive Judge Joseph Stephen Ygnacio, operatives from the Mactan Police Station led by station commander Police Major Narciso Abapo raided the house of Aries Montesclaros, 41, a resident of Sitio Saac 2 Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Montesclaros who was inside his house at first resisted arrest which resulted to a brief scuffle.

The search was witnessed by a barangay official, a representative from the Department of Justice, members of the media and the wife of the suspect.

During the search, police found a coin purse on top of a washing machine that contained medium and small packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) valued at P136,000.

Inside the room of Montesclaros, police also found an airsoft pistol and an unregistered .38 revolver with three live ammunition.

Montesclaros denied owning the illegal drugs and the revolver but claimed ownership of the airsoft pistol.

Abapo said Montesclaros has been in the police drug watchlist as a high-value target and said that they have been receiving information pointing to the suspect as one of the sources of illegal drugs in the barangay.

Montesclaros is now under the custody of the Mactan Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him in the court./RCG