3 killed, 1 injured as truck plows into quarantine checkpoint in Maramag, Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines—A village official and two barangay health workers were killed while a fourth victim was injured after a truck plowed into a checkpoint in Maramag town, an hour before a strict community quarantine measure took effect in Bukidnon.

Hansel Echavez, head of the Bukidnon Public Affairs, Information, and Assistance Office, said the ten-wheeler truck driven by a drunk driver was speeding towards Don Carlos when it plowed into a quarantine checkpoint in Camp One, Maramag town at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri had ordered stricter quarantine measures closing its provincial borders to non-Bukidnon residents to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The order takes effect today, March 21, 2020.

Echavez said the sugar-hauler truck with plate number MDX-119 rammed two motorcycles and a multicab as the driver tried to escape the policemen and barangay tanods stationed at the quarantine checkpoint.

A police officer said the truck rammed into a pole and the driver identified as a certain Jimuel Ompoc was arrested and detained at the Maramag Police Station.

Echavez identified the fatalities as barangay health workers Jomalyn Buhayon and Margie Maribao, who were already dead when brought to the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital.

He said that Barangay Kagawad Aldren Gaitera, a resident of P-1, North Poblacion, Maramag also died at the La Viña hospital in Valencia City.

The fourth injured person identified as Beth Lumanca was transported to Cagayan de Oro for treatment, according to the Maramag police. / dcb