Cop assigned at CCPO’s MPG, drug suspect killed in separate shooting incidents in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –It was a bloody Saturday morning in Talisay City.

A policeman and a drug suspect were killed in separate shooting incidents which happened in a span of two hours in Barangays Dumlog and Tangke earlier today, March 21, 2020, said Police Corporal Marlon Fabian of the Talisay City Police.

Police Corporal Marlon Belleres of the Mobile Patrol Group (MPG) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has just left his home in Barangay Dumlog when he was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman.

Belleres was on his way to the CCPO headquarters along Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City.

At around 7 a.m. today, a certain Bobby Badajos was also shot dead while he was walking on the streets of Barangay Tangke.

Police are now looking at illegal drugs as a possible motive in Badajos’ killing.

Fabian said that investigators recovered five empty shells from a .45 caliber handgun at the area where Belleres was killed.

They are yet to determine the motive of the policeman’s killing.

Belleres, who sustained bullets wounds on his neck and other parts of his body, is already the second policeman to be killed in Cebu in less than a week.

Read: Cop shot dead while on his way home to Argao, Cebu

Police Corporal Vincent Arboladura was also killed shortly after he left the Second Provincial Mobile Force Company (SPMFC) headquarters in Moalboal town at dawn on Sunday, March 15, 2020. / dcb