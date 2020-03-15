Cop shot dead while on his way home to Argao, Cebu

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | March 15,2020 - 09:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Corporal Vincent Arbolada had just left the Second Provincial Mobile Force Company (SPMFC) headquarters in Moalboal town and was driving his motorcycle on his way home to Argao town when he was shot dead by a motorcycle tandem at dawn today, March 15, 2020.

Arbolada, 37, did not make it to the hospital alive.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Melvin Collados of the Badian Police Station said that Arbolada died from bullet wounds on his face and the different parts of his body.

“Di na gyud ma hitsura ang nawong niya,” said Callados.

(His face was already beyond recognition.)

The initial investigation by the Badian police showed that Arbolada went out of the SPMFC camp that is located on the southwestern part of Cebu province at dawn today to go home to Barangay Jampang in Argao town that is located on the southern part of the island.

After about 18 kilometers of travel and while at the vicinity of Barangay Bugas in Badian town, a motorcycle tandem fired shots at him.

Police investigators recovered 10 empty shells from a .9mm pistol and six empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Collados is asking witnesses in the area to visit the police station and help them in the immediate resolution of Arbolada’s killing. / dcb