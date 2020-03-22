Work from home: Things you should not forget to do



CEBU CITY, Philippines—Most of the employees now are asked to work from home due to the scare of the COVID-19.

With this virus spreading rapidly it is but fitting to just stay home and do some work from the comforts of your home.

But while we work comfortably in our homes, let’s not forget some of the essential things we should also be doing daily aside from our work.

Here are a few reminders from CDN Digital for all our work from home heroes:

Take a bath— yes, as simple as it is the best way to start the day is to practice proper hygiene through taking a bath. Just like what you usually do everyday before going to work. So, before you get comfortable doing work, start it with a fresh you.

Stretch or do some exercise— you will be sitting for an ample amount of time so it is better to do some stretching and exercise in between.

Have breaks— the pressure might be a lot greater while working at home because you won’t have your colleagues to help you out at times, but don’t forget to take a break to at least breathe for a while before finishing all the work you need.

Do a hobby— you might be doing work at home, but you can always do a hobby you like during the breaks you will take. Or do it after your shift ends. You can always do a new hobby or rekindle an old one.

Don’t be complacent— the amount of trust given by the office to you is really big knowing that they won’t be able to see what you have been doing during your shift. Do your part, start on time, do the needed things you need to do and if you can, extend help to others.

Working from home may sound like a really nice idea, but it takes a lot of effort to enforce it and make it a success.

So in times like this, do your part as an employee and be grateful that you were given a chance to work from home. /dbs