‘Distancia Bai’ stickers to be put up in PUJs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) starting Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be putting up stickers called “Distancia Bai” in public utility jeepneys to remind the public of the importance of social distancing.

This is the first activity that Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr. ordered to be implemented on his first day as the new CCPO chief.

In an interview with the reporters on March 21, 2020 Grijaldo said that he had observed the public being unmindful of the importance of social distancing which was one of the preventive measures for COVID-19 that the government and health professionals recommended.

Grijaldo said that he had instructed all the commanders of the 11 stations under CCPO, to also focus on the social distancing in the PUJs during their checkpoints.

That being said, Grijaldo said he had come up with the idea of “Distancia Bai” stickers to be put up starting Sunday during their checkpoints.

According to Grijaldo, this will also be another way of reminding the PUJ owners about the regulations ordered by the government as prevention from COVID-19.

“This will be an awareness to the public that social distancing must observed,” said Grijaldo.

Those PUJ driver, who will be caught not implementing social distancing, will later be given citation tickets for traffic violations as it has already been directed by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) to observe social distancing.

Grijaldo said he also proposed to the station commanders to coordinate with the LTFRB-7 duirng the conduct of checkpoints so that immediate and proper sanctions could be given to the violators./dbs