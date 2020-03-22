A perfect gaming mix: Favorite video games, some tips and lots of free time

With the COVID-19 pandemic driving most people to stay inside their homes for fear of getting or spreading the virus, some people may be in a quandary on what to do at home with a lot of free time on their hands.

For the gamers, however, they are more likely to make the most out of this tough situation in the best way that they know how: Playing with video games.

With more couch time, this is their chance to re-explore their favorite video games.

So, to those who are thinking of getting into gaming while staying indoors and to practice social distancing, we are here to give you a list of hidden things and items in video games that you should discover.

PAC-MAN

This classic maze arcade game developed and released by Namco in the 1980s became one of the best-selling game series of all time. The objective of the game is for Pac-man to eat all the of dots placed in the maze while avoiding four colored ghosts that pursue him. As the level progresses, it becomes difficult to outrun the ghosts.

If in a pinch, what Pac-man needs is a place where he can hide. Luckily, such a place exists in the game. Did you know that Pac-man actually has a secret parking space? At the beginning of every level, there is a T-shape figure right beneath Pac-man. The right corner of that T is actually Pac-man’s parking space. Pull into that space and the ghosts will not find you. Use his parking space in the event that you’re in need of a bathroom break or a snack break in the middle of a game.

Speaking of snacks, if you’re craving for some dimsum and you don’t want to ruin your momentum in-game, let your dimsum favorites come to you. Dimsum Break guarantees a clean and sanitised food delivery. For deliveries within Metro Cebu and neighbouring cities, it’s as easy as dialing 2DIMSUM, or 234-6786 between 8AM to 6PM.

CASTLEVANIA

This gothic horror video game series about a vampire hunter was created by Konami. The player will take the role of Simon Belmont, a vampire hunter. He will travel to Count Dracula’s castles called Castlevania and will fight his way through the castle to annihilate Dracula and the monsters.

In the game, while Simon roams around the castle, there are actually hidden items inside the bricks that make up the outer walls. If the player hits one of the secret bricks, you can actually find an item, a whole chunk of meat. It can help restore the character’s health. Start hitting those walls when your character has a low HP!

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

This action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo is set in an open world environment where players are tasked with exploring the kingdom of Hyrule while controlling Link. Breath of the Wild is known for the hidden items that can be found in the game and the Radiant Armor is one of those rare items that is not easy to acquire.

We’ll give you a tip though. The armor is located in a secret shop in Gerudo Town, behind the clothing shop near the entrance. There are more steps to acquire the item but we will leave that for you to discover.

SUPER MARIO BROS.

This platform game developed and published by Nintendo is frequently cited as one of the greatest video games of all time. The objective of the video game is for Mario and his brother Luigi, to travel the Mushroom Kingdom in order to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser.

A lot of us surely knows how to play Super Mario, but did you know that there is actually a legend about a secret level in the game known as the Minus World? Turns out that it was true. It is an underwater level with the same geography and enemy location like World 7-2.

ASSASSIN’S CREED: ORIGINS

This is an action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game is set in Ancient Egypt and the story follows a Medjay named Bayek, and explores the origins of the centuries-long conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins, who fight for peace by promoting liberty, and The Order of the Ancients—forerunners to the Templar Order—who desire peace through the forced imposition of order.

The objective of the game is for the players to complete quests to progress through the story, earn experience points, and acquire new skills. It has been a tradition of the Assassin’s Creed franchise to have hidden legendary sets of armor and in the Assassin’s Creed: Origins, they have the Isu Armor.

To acquire this armor, the player should complete all 12 Stone Circle puzzles scattered around Egypt.

For the gamers out there, have fun and take the time to find and explore the hidden items on the aforementioned games.

Just remember that when you are done playing, make sure to disinfect your gaming consoles, keyboards, mouse and hands. /dbs