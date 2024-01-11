Sarah G, SB19 will set the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals stage on fire with #AceYourWorld

Be part of history as 26 teams from across the region compete for top honors in Dota 2 and VALORANT, including their share of a $200,000 prize pool and the highly coveted Predator Shield, in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The event will put Manila on the global esports map

The MOA Arena stage will witness epic battles between esports teams on January 13 and 14, 2024. Audiences will also get to watch never-before-seen musical stages and collaborations.

For the very first time ever, Acer ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and SB19 will perform “Ace Your World” live! The song #AceYourWorld, streaming on YouTube, was written and composed by Radkidz, the duo of John Paulo Nase (Pablo) and his brother, Joshua Daniel Nase. Through the song, Sarah G and SB19 hope to encourage everyone to stay strong despite the challenges they face in their lives.

Another exciting collaboration stage will feature rapper Felip and Paradise Rising artist Ylona Garcia. Sarah Geronimo and SB19 will lead the roster of talents on Day 1, along with Urbandub, Al James, and UPeepz. Day 2 will feature KZ Tandingan, Sandwich, Franco, Spongecola, Manila Symphony Orchestra, Daloy Dance Company, Josh Cullen, and Pablo.

For both days, there will also be meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors Cong TV and the Team Payaman boys, burg, KuyaNic, Chibiby, Maggiekarp, amaratv, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, and Alodia Gosiengfiao.

“We have prepared very hard to give esports players, fans, and enthusiasts two days filled with excitement and surprises. The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals will showcase world-class gaming, music, and entertainment. The event will put Manila on the global esports map,” said Princess Laosantos, Senior Marketing Manager at Acer Philippines.

For more information and updates about Predator League, visit www.facebookcom/PredatorGamingPhilippines or the official website www.predator-league.com.

ADVERTORIAL