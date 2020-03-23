IN PHOTOS: Implementation of ‘stay at home’ order starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo, the newly installed director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), visited Barangays Ermita, Suba, and Pasil Sunday night, March 22, 2020, to remind residents of the implementation of the government’s stay at home order for minors and senior citizens.

Grijaldo and his men patrolled the empty streets of the three neighboring barangays starting at 9 p.m.

Below were photo’s taken during the Sunday night patrol: