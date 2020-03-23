IN PHOTOS: Implementation of ‘stay at home’ order starts

Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo speaks with officials of Barangay Ermita during a visit Sunday night, March 22, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo, the newly installed director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), visited Barangays Ermita, Suba, and Pasil Sunday night, March 22, 2020, to remind residents of the implementation of the government’s stay at home order for minors and senior citizens.
Grijaldo and his men patrolled the empty streets of the three neighboring barangays starting at 9 p.m.
Below were photo’s taken during the Sunday night patrol:
Policemen led by Police Colonel Grijaldo and barangay officials wet around Barangay Ermita to make sure that residents were inside the comforts of their homes. | Gerard Francisco
A police officer walks through an alley in Barangay Ermita. | Gerard Francisco
Police and barangay officials cross the bridge that connects Barangays Ermita and Pasil. | Gerard Francisco
Police officers reprimand a group of residents who were still out biking despite the curfew implementation. | Gerard Francisco
A police officer talks on a megaphone to remind the residents to stay at home. | Gerard Francisco
Grijaldo (2nd from left) dialogs with Suba barangay officials. | Gerard Francisco
This barangay road was already empty as early as 9 p.m. on Sunday. | Gerard Francisco
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.