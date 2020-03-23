Buying in the near sari-sari store — drone style

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Most of the people around the Philippines are staying in their homes for health safety reasons.

And most of them are running out of things to do, but surprisingly, this freelance photographer from Marikina City suddenly had a bright idea.

Jayar Borcena, 24, was running out of things to do while being under lockdown in Marikina City when all of a sudden a bright idea came to his mind with the use of his drone.

He posted photos of his drone with a note “Kopiko po yung twinpack, yung sukli po bangus.”

Borcena posted the photos on March 19 and and as of 10:20 a.m of March 22 the photos have already been shared 86,000 times, with 36,000 laugh reactions and 124 comments.

“Dahil nga po bawal lumabas, naisip ko po kung pano bibili ang mga tao and ayun po nakita ko po bigla drone ko kaya nagawa ko po yung meme ko,” he said.

(Because it’s prohibited to go outside, I think about how the people can buy things in a situation like this and I saw the drone, so I made that meme.)

Borcena, however, did not really use this drone to buy at the nearest store yet.

“Actually di ko pa po na try gamitin yung drone ko para bumili pero sa tingin ko possible po na maging way ang drones para sa delivery ng goods,” he added.

(Actually, I had not used the drone that way to buy things, but I think it’s possible that there’s away for drones in the delivery of goods.)

It was just an idea that came out of the blue, according to Borcena, and that could potentially be of help in the future if the quarantine would last longer than expected.

This idea of Borcena can really be useful in the coming days and who knows maybe soon Borcena will really try and buy goods with the use of his drone. /dbs