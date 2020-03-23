PRO-7 activates Regional Task Force-7 Shield

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has activated this afternoon the Regional Task Force-7 (RTF-7) Shield, which will assist with the enforcement of measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, said that the main purpose of the RTF-7 would be to have an orderly implementation of the tasks given to the different law enforcement sectors from the police, to the armed forces, coast guard and Bureau of Fire, in relation to securing the community from the COVID-19 crisis.

Ferro said that the RTF-7 had the same format structure of the joint task force, but it would highlight the unified directive from one commander in implementing a synchronized and organized operation.

“This is generally the coordinative, liaisonic coordination of all the security forces here in Central Visayas,” said Ferro.

Ferro assured that the activation of RTF-7 would be a guide for the law enforcement sectors that they would follow to avoid disagreements.

A provision of the RTF-7 includes the maintenance of the laws being implemented as preventive measures against COVID-19 and in helping the Department of Health (DOH) with the contact tracing of persons with COVID-19 symptoms and those exposed to areas of persons who tested positive of the virus./dbs