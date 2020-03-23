PBA extends own lockdown

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has extended indefinitely its suspension of team practices and scrimmages as it continues to keep everyone in the league safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The order was issued on Monday, March 23, 2020, as the original suspension of activities was set to lapse on Friday.

“In light of the country’s current situation, the Office of the Commissioner is extending all its member teams’ two-week break from practices, scrimmages and other related activities,” read a memo signed by commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday.

“We ask for your full cooperation and compliance and encourage everyone to stay fit and healthy in the confines and safety of their homes,” the memo added.

PBA players turned to social media in documenting their activities as they continue to cope with the enhanced community quarantine.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and close pal Marc Pingris are busy with Dota, an online video game.

Rookie of the year CJ Perez, who made donations to the league’s game-day staff, is in Nueva Ecija province and has continued to engage other players by tagging them while sharing highlight plays on Instagram.