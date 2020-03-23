Resorts told: You can accept guests, but no beach activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Resorts are not among the businesses that were ordered to temporarily close amid the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

But they might be, the Capitol warns, if they tolerate the “social gatherings” of their guests despite executive orders and a provincial ordinance that prohibit events that involve more than 20 people at the height of the COVID-19 threat.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia warns that resorts that will still hold beach activities may face revocation of their business permits.

“This is a warning to all resorts, to all hotels. I repeat: Gatherings, outings, excursions, now including team building activities are strictly prohibited,” Garcia said.

Garcia made the announcement on Monday, March 23, after she saw a Facebook post of employees of a Lapu-Lapu City-based company, who went on a team building activity in a beach resort in Boljoon last week.

The governor asked why the resort accepted the booking of the employees when her executive order suspending all gatherings as well as the provincial ordinance were already in effect at the time.

“I will not hesitate to recommend for the revocation of your business permit if you continue to ignore this warning,” Garcia said.

Garcia clarified that hotels and resorts would still be allowed to operate if there would be clients who would wish to stay in their property, but they should not allow their guests to have beach activities or other events in compliance with the province’s ordinance stopping all events and gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19./dbs