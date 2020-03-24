Second COVID 19-related death recorded in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A patient under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus disease 2019 ( COVID-19) has died this afternoon in a private hospital here while health authorities are still waiting for the result of the swab test done on the patient.

This was confirmed by Bimbo Miraflor, information officer of the Negros Oriental provincial government in an interview with CDN Digital.

The patient was categorized as having Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). She is the sister-in-law of PH39, the councilor from Tayasan town who also succumbed to COVID-19.

The husband of the PUI who is admitted in the same hospital is also categorized as SARI./ecg