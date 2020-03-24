Coronavirus cases in PH jump to 552; 2 more deaths recorded

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 51 more cases of the coronavirus disease in the country as well as two more deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 552 and of the death toll to 35. The number of recoveries is now at 20.

On Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in the country was at 501, with 33 deaths and 19 recoveries.

COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by WHO, is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. The virus is related to that which causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome but is not as deadly, with only around three percent mortality rate.

WHO said 80 percent of patients experience mild illness and eventually recover from the disease, while some 14 percent experience severe illness and five percent were critically ill.

The virus is spread through small droplets from the nose or mouth when those infected coughs or sneezes. Health authorities urge the public to practice frequent hand washing, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with those exhibiting respiratory symptoms to prevent infection.