Gardening, growing herbs helps kill boredom

People are being encouraged to stay at home to limit the number of people getting sick from the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).

While staying at home can be a bit boring, there are actually some activities that you can practice in order to pass the time.

Ever think of gardening and growing some plants?

Staying isolated can make one feel sad and lonely and gardening can help you get through this.

It is a good activity to pass the time and the gentle satisfaction of watching things grow brings a unique sense of positivity.

So whether you have a big garden or a mini setup on your window sill, there are actually some herbs that are relatively easy to grow and maintain.

ROSEMARY

If you’re looking for an herb that requires little attention, it’s rosemary. It only requires six to eight hours of sunlight a day and thrives in dry soil. It’s one of the most flavorful herbs and is great for adding to things like meat and vegetables. Rosemary is also an aromatic herb so expect a pungent scent that can act as a natural air freshener.

LEMON BALM

This herb grows best in slightly moist soil and requires to be watered frequently. It can grow indoors as long as it’s exposed to at least five hours of sunlight a day.

The leaves of Lemon balm can be added in hot or iced tea and is said to boost one’s energy.

It’s also used as a substitute for lemon peel or zest when cooking.

SWEET BASIL

This herb loves lots of sun and warmth so make sure to choose a location where it can get at least six hours of sunlight each day. It’s a versatile plant known to be used in Italian pasta and pizza. Not only is it good as an additive for added flavour, it also has health benefits and can be used as a natural deodorizer.

STEVIA

This herb flourishes in full sunlight so make sure to bask it in a hot afternoon sun. Stevia is known to be a natural sweetener so you can add fresh stevia leaves on your coffee, juice, or tea without worrying about your blood sugar level.

PEPPERMINT

It can be grown under a full sun or light shade. But remember that peppermint is an invasive plant. It’s a very easy-to-grow herb but it can spread and take over your garden if you’re not careful. Grow it into a container instead and choose a large pot if you want it to spread out. Peppermint can be used to flavour food, sauces, and desserts. It can also help treat colds and digestion problems.

OREGANO

If you’re planning to plan an oregano at home, there’s no need to worry because it can thrive indoors and outdoors. All you have to do is to make sure that it’s placed in a well lit area. While oregano is widely used as an important cooking ingredient, it also serves different purposes.

It can be used as an herbal medicine because of its strong anti-oxidant properties and can also be used to slowly treat scars. Its minty scent is also known to keep cockroaches and mosquitoes away.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

This is part of Cebu Daily News Digital’s Earth Hour series as the company joins Earth Hour 2020.

This series is also supported by our partner, AboitizPower. http://www.aboitizpower.com