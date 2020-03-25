Provincial hospital in Danao City limits admissions as a precaution vs COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As a precautionary measure against the possible spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Danao City Provincial Hospital will only accommodate emergency cases, for now, said an advisory that was posted on the city’s official Facebook page this morning, March 25, 2020.

“Ang mga pasyente nga dawaton mao lamang kadtong nagkinahanglan og dinalian nga pag-atiman sa doctor (emergency cases),” said an advisory posted on the Danao-City Gov’t Facebook page.

(The patients we will accept are those who need immediate attention from a doctor.)

The provincial hospital will not be accepting patients for pre-natal checkup, consultations for patients with Respiratory Tract Infection, dental checkup, and those who needed to undergo operation.

However, the advisory said that the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) will still be opened from Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But the number of patients with be limited to only 30 in the morning and 20 in the afternoon.

The hospital’s animal bite center will also continue to operate, said the advisory which quoted Dr. Mary Ann Josephine A. Arsena.

“Giawhag ang tanan sa pagpuyo sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay aron paglikay nga matikdan aning Covid19,” the advisory added.

(We are asking everyone to stay at home to avoid COVID-19 infection.) /bmjo