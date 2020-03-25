More face shields for medical frontliners being made in FabLab Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The first fabrication laboratory (FabLab) established in the Philippines has joined efforts to provide face shields, this time for the frontliners at the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Regional Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City, Bohol and in other areas.

The FabLab Bohol located at the Bohol Island State University (BISU) has turned over the first 100 face shields to GCGMH to be used as personal protective equipment (PPE) for the hospital front liners against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a post on her Facebook account, Vierna Teresa Ligan, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bohol information officer, disclosed that the FabLab Bohol and BISU Tagbilaran first presented the first prototypes to the GCGMRH doctors.

After some modifications in both aesthetic and ease of use, mass production is ongoing at FabLab Bohol.

Jerome Manatad, FabLab Bohol technical manager, explained that “a single face shield can be done in less than five minutes” with the new and improved production process.

With close to ten volunteers from various sectors, BISU FabLab, GCGMRH and DTI Bohol have teamed up early this week to develop about 2,000 face shields with the aid of a 3D Printer and a Laser Cutter, all housed at the FabLab.

FabLab Bohol helps entrepreneurs and individuals to come up with product innovation through design consultation, digital fabrication and rapid prototyping services. For example, it has produced a 3D-printed prototype of a turbine engine.

It also provides training for entrepreneurs, makers, students and teachers in various courses such as 2D and 3D design, electronics and programming, machine making, product design and digital fabrication, among others.

Inaugurated on May 2, 2014, FabLab Bohol was established with funding support from DTI, BISU, the Department of Science and Technology and Japan International Cooperating Agency. /bmjo

Caption: FabLab Bohol develops different designs of face shields for distribution to frontliners at the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Regional Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City. | FabLab Bohol photo