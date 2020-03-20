School in Cebu develops face shield for health frontliners 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Amid the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care professionals due to the coronavirus outbreak, here’s good news coming from Cebu Technological University (CTU) campus in Tuburan town, northwestern Cebu.

Set up to help entrepreneurs and startups come up with prototyping of their products using 3D technology, the Digital Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab) in CTU-Tuburan has used its equipment to produce one of the much-needed personal protective equipment nowadays – the face shield.

The FabLab CTU-Tuburan, in partnership with the CTU-Extension Services Office, has developed a design and prototype for the face shield. FabLab CTU-Tuburan made this disclosure in a post on its Facebook page.

The shared service facility revealed that it is now starting to mass produce the face shields, which would then be donated to health frontliners.

“CTU-Tuburan aims to produce at least 200 of these shields to be given to the Tuburan District Hospital, rural health units and other government offices, and even to nearby District Hospitals in Balamban to the south and Sogod to the North,” the post said.

The lead designers for the face shields are Zandra Mendoza and Siegfried Mendoza.

“Special thanks to Devonna Celedonio, Extension Office chair; Shaun Radan, Prince Suanga, Ranissa Raga, Jordan Lagnason,” the post noted.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) turned over the Digital Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab) and Food Innovation Center to CTU-Tuburan on June 12, 2018.

The FabLab can be used for rapid prototyping of products or parts to be used by industries. It has a 3D printer and scanner, a digital 6-color embroidery machine, and a small and large CNC (computer numerical control) milling machine.

Its equipment could be used by entrepreneurs, startups and communities to improve, develop and produce products with efficiency and productivity. The facility is owned by the DTI but is managed by CTU Tuburan.