Police nab two men in Mandaue for drugs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two men were nabbed by police with P136,000 worth of suspected shabu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo here.

The elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Mandaue City Police Office led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol conducted the buy-bust operation which resulted to the arrest of the subjects.

The suspects were identified as Leo Tabloloy, 27, residing at Barangay Tipolo and Darwin Bongo, 29, residing at Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City.

Police recovered from them packs of suspected shabu weighing around 20 grams, estimated to worth P136,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

According to Oriol, the suspects were operating as a group with some serving as lookout. The lookouts, though, were able to evade police during the drug operation.

Oriol added they will be conducting further operation to trace the source of supply of the suspects.

He warned those involved in illegal drugs that even though they’re busy with helping the government’s measures against the coronavirus, they are still active in anti-criminality operations.

The suspects are currently detained at the Mandaue City Police Office holding cell pending the filing of appropriate charges against them in the court. /bmjo