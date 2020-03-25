Lockdown underway in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lockdown is underway for Cebu province within this week.

This was announced by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a press conference this afternoon, March 25, 2020, following the Department of Health’s announcement of presumptive positive cases in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

Garcia said she will be issuing an executive order declaring the lockdown after she would meet with town and city mayors on Thursday, March 26.

The governor said she would need to listen to the mayors before the declaration of the lockdown in order to properly align the measures that the local government units will be taking.

She added that the province will also need to coordinate with the independent cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu in order to synchronize their declaration.

Garcia said the lockdown will take effect within the week.

Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office- 7, said police forces will be deployed in the province’s borders for the implementation of the lockdown while ensuring that the mobility of cargoes and supplies will be unimpeded.

Ferro also assured that the rule of law will still be observed and maximum tolerance will be upheld throughout the implementation of the lockdown.