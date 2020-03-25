COVID-affected workers to get financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE)-7 is now validating the identity of workers affected by the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) so that they can avail of the financial assistance from the government.

DOLE-7 information officer Luchel Taniza said the labor agency is tasked to include the affected workers in the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP), wherein qualified beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of P5,000.

Taniza, however, clarified that this is only a one-time-assistance.

“Now when this department order, Department Order No. 209 series of 2020 was released last week, so mao nani nga duna na’y financial assistance ang mga workers in the formal sector diin ang ilang income gyud affected,” Taniza said.

Taniza is also urging companies affected with COVID-19 to submit an establishment report and company payroll if they want their workers to avail the assistance.

The said amount will directly be downloaded to the ATM accounts of workers or through remittance centers.

“I-credit siya didto kun duna silay payroll accounts. Kun wala sila, remittance ta, remittance centers,” she added.

She said that the financial assistance will be immediately downloaded, once their evaluation is completed.

Currently, DOLE-7 has already tallied 19,629 workers who were affected by the flexible working arrangements, 234 workers retrenched and 2,184 who were temporarily displaced from work. /rcg