Cordova placed under enhanced community quarantine

CORDOVA, Cebu – With one presumptive positive case for COVID-19, the municipality of Cordova was immediately placed under enhanced community quarantine by Mayor Mary Therese “Teche” Sitoy-Cho effective March 26, 2020.

Based on the information provided by the Department of Health (DOH), the mayor said that the patient is a female who had a travel history to Manila and who arrived in Cebu last March 12.

She was admitted to a hospital on March 17 or five days after her arrival from Manila due to cough, colds and slight fever.

The patient, Sitoy-Cho added, is a resident of Summerville Subdivision, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova. She said that contact tracing has already been conducted by the Municipal Health Officer and the DOH to determine the persons she had been in contact with since her arrival.

With this, Mayor Cho urged the Cordovanhons to stay calｍ and to think and act rationally.

“To stay home is the best thing to do now and let the government do what needs to be done to contain this problem,” she added.

Cho said that Cordova will use the ECQ guidelines of Cebu Province.

Meanwhile, the Cordova police have already implemented travel restrictions on the residents, encouraging them to as much as possible stay at home while waiting for the Home Quarantine Passes to be distributed. /rcg