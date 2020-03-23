Compostela designer shows how to do household chores in an elegant and posh way

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Can you imagine what a creative person can do when bored?

An artist can maybe do a new masterpiece or enhance his or her skill.

But this creative mind from Compostela, a town in northern Cebu showed that he can still flaunt and look posh with his designed gowns even when he is just at home.

Glen Niño Arias Noval, 23, freelance make up artist and designer, took to Facebook on March 27 and showed some of his designed gowns while doing some household chores.

“It was just a normal day for me. I usually do hair and makeup transformations to myself and sometimes I invite my friends over to have photoshoots with me. I have a small collection of gowns that are available for rent. Some of these I designed by myself and let someone sewed it for me. I was checking my gowns earlier then I realized that I don’t have pictures of some gowns yet,” said Noval.

So with no photos to share online, Noval quickly transformed himself and started doing his gown catalog with a twist.

“The twist was by wearing some of the gowns doing different household chores. The household chores idea was all just for fun to spread good vibes,” he added.

Let’s have a quick run through with the photos.

Here’s Noval in an elegant dark green gown bedazzled with light-colored beads watering the plants.

In a light blue romper with sky-high heels here’s Noval doing ironing clothes inside his little workshop at home.

Washing dishes in a fully-sequenced peach gown. Who would have thought washing dishes could look this posh?

And to finish all off a dainty pink long gown with a seductive slit that’s perfect for prom will do the trick while cleaning the car.

Noval told CDN Digital that these gowns were designed by him and were tailored by his friend, and that these gowns were up for rent.

The photoshoot is Noval’s way of showing his elegant gowns to the public and hopes that one day many will take notice of his creations and would help him in his dream of becoming a well-known makeup and fashion designer someday. /dbs