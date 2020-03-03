In Photos: Police prepare for ECQ implementation in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City policemen will already be out on the streets starting at 12 noon today, March 28, 2020, to ensure implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) here.

While on quarantine, city residents will not be allowed to leave their homes unless for very important reasons.

At least 1, 200 policemen were gathered at the Plaza Sugbu this morning for their official send-off that was also attended by Mayor Edgardo Labella; Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia; Police Colonel Lemeuel Obon of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7); and Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., chief of the Cebu City Police Office.

Each of the policemen was given facemasks and other protective gear. / dcb