COVID-19 online games made by teachers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two amazing teachers who were also awardees of the World’s Most Dedicated Teacher by Cambridge University Press created an online game about COVID-19.

The #BEATCOVID19CHALLENGE is an online game made by Jimrey Dapin and John Nicko Coyoca with the help of Nila Garcia of Nuestra Señora dela Salud Education Consultancy.

Although Dapin is already based in Saudi Arabia and Coyoca here in Cebu, these two still managed to make something to educate people about COVID-19 through an online game.

“The rationale of the game is to let everyone grasps the right knowledge and information about COVID-19 by answering quizzes or challenges. We use Kahoot App since they’re offering free premium due to the outbreak. This game also will encourage everyone to read and search more on what really is COVID-19. Moreover, this will help them to get protected from the virus by staying at home,” explained Dapin.

The game can be downloaded for free.

The game is simple, you just have to answer and do some of the challenges that are in relation to COVID-19.

Every day they will be announcing one winner who gets a price of P50 worth of load.

“Ang taas ug score, siya ang winner. Bale in one day, isig outrank sila ug pataasay sa scores. Ang pinakataas ug score after 24 hours siya ang winner,” added Dapin.

(The one with the highest score is the winner. So in one day, they will fight to outrank each other by striving to have the highest score. The one with the highest score after 24 hours will be the winner.)

The game was officially launched on March 25 and as of March 28 they have been receiving quite a number of participants who are now getting the hang of the game.

How to play the game? Here are two simple steps.

Download the Kahoot App. Open the app once downloaded and sign in. Enter the game pin, name and then you can start playing.

This is one of the many alternatives to keep ourselves busy in our homes while learning a thing or two about COVID-19. /dbs