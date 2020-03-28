IN PHOTOS: Cebu closes its borders

A police officer questions a driver at the boundary of Talisay City and Cebu City at the Cebu South Coastal Road during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine on Saturday, March 28, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At noon of Saturday, March 28, 2020, the City of Cebu closed it’s borders to its neighboring cities in the island as the enhanced community quarantine was implemented.
Here are some photos:
Minutes before the enhanced community quarantine, the police monitor the vehicles leaving Cebu City at the border of Talisay City and Cebu on March 28, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
Cebu City Edgardo Labella brings a megaphone to address the motorists coming from southern Cebu during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine on Saturday, March 28, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
A policeman checks a motorcycle rider at the border of the cities of Talisay and Cebu during the enhanced community quarantine on March 28, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
The northbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road is empty for a few minutes as police check papers of the motorists at a border checkpoint during of Cebu City’s ECQ. | Gerard Francisco
A long line of motorcycle riders wait to be allowed to enter Cebu City. | Gerard Francisco
Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr. arrives at the border checkpoint at the South Coastal Road to monitor the motorists entering from the south of Cebu. | Gerard Francisco
Cebu City responders also conduct a simulation exercise in case a patient under investigation will be found in the streets. The simulation was done during the implementation of Cebu City’s ECQ on Saturday, March 28. | Gerard Francisco
Here are also some shots of downtown Cebu an hour after the implementation:
/dbs
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.