PAL cargo flights to continue

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the suspension of its passenger operations due to travel restrictions, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will continue to mount cargo flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, its spokesperson said on Friday.

“Philippine carriers have been allowed to operate ‘all-cargo flights’ thus enabling PAL to operate such flights from Manila,” Cielo Villaluna said in a statement.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed cargo flights to operate during the Luzon-wide community quarantine period.

“This has enabled the PAL group to fly essential cargo such as medicines, medical supplies and equipment from Manila to our domestic outlying stations in the Visayas and Mindanao,” Villaluna said.