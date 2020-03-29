Another NegOr PUI dies while waiting for swab test results
DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-A person under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus disease 2019 ( COVID-19) died last night, March 28, 2020, while admitted to a private hospital here.
The PUI, a 39-year-old male patient, died while awaiting results of his swab test that was sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City on the same day, said Dr. Liland Estacion, commander of the COVID-19 Incident Command System (ICS).
At least five individuals have already been reported dead in Negros Oriental.
But only two of them, the Tayasan town councilor and his sister-in-law, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.
Two female PUIs, who died earlier, tested negative for COVID-19 while the test results of the 39-year-old fatality remain unavailable. / dcb
