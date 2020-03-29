Tastes of Cebu: Kinilaw nga tawong
By: Gerard Francisco - Photo-Videographer/CDN Digital | March 30,2020 - 07:10 PM
Kinilaw nga tawong:
INGREDIENTS:
2 big eggplants
Thumb-sized ginger
2 stalks Sibuyas Bisaya or Spring onions
1/2 Bermuda onion
2 red tomatoes
1 finger chili
For the dressing:
1 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp Lemonsito juice (Calamansi)
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
1/4 tsp black pepper
PROCEDURE:
1. Broil the eggplants.
2. Remove charred skin.
3. Cut into 1 inch pieces and place in big bowl.
4. Chop the ginger and the onions.
5. Slice the tomatoes into small chunks.
6. Slice the finger chili into small rounds.
7. Place all of this into the bowl with the eggplants.
8. Mix very well snd pour in the dressing.
