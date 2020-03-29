Singapore donates 40,000 COVID-19 test kits to PH

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore has donated 40,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test kits and two ventilators to the Philippines in a bid to support its fight against the rising number of infections.

“These additional test kits will supplement Singapore’s earlier donation to allow more people to have an early diagnosis, while the ventilators will be crucial for the survival of severe COVID-19 cases,” the Singaporean Embassy in Manila said in its Facebook page Saturday.

The embassy said the medical equipment were received by Singapore Ambassador Gerard Ho and Philippine Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert Borje at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

“Singapore will continue to work on ways in which we can contribute to the Philippines’ effort to contain and defeat COVID-19. In the meantime, practise social distancing, good hygiene habits, and stay safe!” it added.

This is on top of 3,000 test kits and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine it had earlier donated.

The country has so far recorded 1,075 cases of COVID-19. Of the number, 68 have already died while 35 have recovered.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.