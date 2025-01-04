Rudy Baldwin: Why her 2025 predictions fuel speculations

As global attention shifts to an alleged virus outbreak in China, Filipinos on social media are abuzz with speculation linking the event to the predictions of renowned psychic Rudy Baldwin.

Baldwin’s October 2024 YouTube video garnered over 1.8 million views, forewarned of a tumultuous 2025 she described as a “Biblical awakening.” Her predictions include a series of disasters, mysterious diseases, and social upheavals that have drawn heightened interest amid circulating claims of a new health crisis in China.

Baldwin painted a dramatic picture of the year ahead in her video, cautioning against natural calamities such as lightning storms, powerful tornadoes, and catastrophic earthquakes.

READ:

China virus outbreak? Public urged to stop sharing unverified reports

Rudy Baldwin predicts 2023 as a year of bad karma

She also predicted health-related threats, warning of an airborne bacteria that could cause severe internal and external symptoms.

“Ito yung taon kung saan ang Diyos mismo ang kakatok sa harapan mo, para sabihin sa ’yo na kahit gaano ka pa kayaman o kahirap, may pera ka man pagdating sa kanya pag nawala ka sa mundo wala kang dadalhin na kahit ano,” Baldwin said.

Among her warnings were references to new pandemics, mysterious storms, and even a major volcanic eruption at Taal.

“Ang bacteria na ito galing sa hangin ito. Once na malanghap iyon, ang paborito pa naman nitong pasukan ay ang ilong at mata. Once na makapasok ito sa katawan mo hindi mo maramdaman kasi ang lakas mo, magugulat ka na lang na may tumubong butlig na kasing laki ng piso at pag pumutok yung dugo niya ay kulay itim,” she said.

Baldwin called for vigilance, claiming these events would challenge people to turn to faith and preparedness.

DOH addresses alleged China virus outbreak

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) has issued a public advisory addressing the growing concern over unverified reports of a new virus outbreak in China.

Social media posts have alleged a resurgence of multiple viruses, including Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, reportedly overwhelming Chinese hospitals and crematories.

Despite these claims, neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor Chinese authorities have confirmed any such epidemic or state of emergency.

“Reliable sources currently do not support circulating posts on social media about an alleged international health concern,” the DOH clarified on January 3, urging the public to avoid sharing speculative content online.

The DOH also reassured Filipinos of the Philippines’ robust disease surveillance systems under the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) network.

It reiterated the importance of relying on credible information and warned against unnecessary panic fueled by misinformation. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP