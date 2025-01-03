Chinese Embassy in PH denies disease outbreak rumors

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Friday refuted social media claims about a new disease outbreak in China causing “international health concern,” labeling them as “fake news.”

Earlier this week, several social media posts claimed a surge in respiratory illnesses in China, including human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19.

Chinese Embassy Director for Media Section Tom Wu, in a Viber message to INQUIRER.net, described the circulating claims as “fake news.”

Wu added that some posts even suggested that China declared a state of emergency as the respiratory illnesses overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums, which the Chinese embassy also denied.

The Department of Health (DOH) also clarified that there has been no confirmation from the World Health Organization (WHO) or Chinese authorities about the alleged outbreak.

It also assured Filipinos that it is “actively verifying” information on the matter and urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified reports to avoid spreading misinformation and confusion.

