Lapu’s poorest of the poor to get 1 sack of rice per household

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – While other local government units (LGUs) will be distributing 25 kilos of rice per household during the duration of the enhanced community quarantine, Lapu-Lapu City is upping up the ante as it plans to give one sack per household.

However, Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said these will be reserved for the city’s poorest of the poor and workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic such as trisikad drivers, boatmen, hotel employees, workers in beauty parlors and massage SPAs.

The city has also distributed the first wave of food packs to its 11 island barangays including Olango Island.

“In fact, we are on our second wave of giving food packs to Olango Island residents,” said Mayor Chan.

The first wave was given to workers in the tourism sector who lost their jobs when the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) struck resulting in canceled flights and a reduction in the number of incoming tourists.

Chan said 8,000 tourism sector workers benefited from the city’s first wave of assistance. He added that the city also initially received 10,000 sacks of rice which were distributed at five kilos for every household, covering approximately 100,000 families.

Lapu-Lapu City has a population of 408,112 according to the 2015 census.

“Mo-continue gyud ang atong pagpanghatag ug mangita ‘ta og laing pondo aron masustener nato ni,” said Chan. (We will continue to distribute food and look for more budget to sustain this).

He said that this week the city is set to receive another rice supply and they might allocate 10 kilos for each household.

After covering the barangays in Olango island, the city will start distributing rice and grocery packs on Monday, March 30 in the barangays located in mainland Mactan.

Chan also informed that during the entire duration of the ECQ where public transport is prohibited, Lapu-Lapu City will be providing modern jeepneys in every barangay. For those living in the city’s island barangays, Chan assured that pump boats and ferry boats, ferrying passengers to and from Olango island, will continue to operate.

Lapu-Lapu City has 30 barangays, comprised of 11 island barangays and 19 barangays in the mainland Mactan island.

Chan explained that each barangay can utilize its calamity fund during the ECQ. The city’s food assistance only serves as a back-up. /rcg