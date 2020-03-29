COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas now at 30; Talisay City reports first case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total number of confirmed cases in Central Visayas is now at 30, the latest update from the Department of Health here (DOH-7) shows.

In a bulletin issued to members of the media, the DOH – 7 stated that they reported five new cases and one new death as of today, March 29, 2020.

This means the toll now in the region stands at five.

Among the five new cases, two are from Cebu City which still tops the list among all areas in Central Visayas and another two from Negros Oriental where a patient under investigation (PUI) there died due to severe pneumonia.

This also means Cebu City now has a total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Talisay City also reports its first COVID-19 case, and was confirmed by its mayor, Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas.

DOH – 7 also reported one additional death for today — a 70-year-old male admitted in a hospital in Cebu City, and the 25th case in the region.

He succumbed to COVID-19 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Siquijor now remains as the only province in Central Visayas free from any confirmed COVID-19 cases. The island has closed its seaports and airports from incoming passengers last March 28, 2020.

Cebu, as an island, now has a total of 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DOH – 7 also disclosed that a total of 86 COVID-19 tests were conducted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), the sub-national level laboratory in Visayas.

Of the 86, seven were found out to be positive while the 79 others yielded negative of the virus.

“Two of the positive tests were a repeat of old confirmed cases; thus, only five are new individuals added to the total confirmed cases,” the bulletin stated./dbs