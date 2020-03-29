Enhanced community quarantine for Negros Oriental starts April 3

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Governor Roel Degamo will declare an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Negros Oriental effective April 3, 2020.

Bimbo Miraflor, the provincial information officer said in a statement that the decision of the governor came after the meeting between the Negros Oriental Medical Society (NOMS), the Philippine College of Physicians- Negros Oriental Chapter (PCP-NOC), and the Medical Task Group of the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force – Emerging Infectious Diseases today, March 29, 2020.

During the meeting a resolution was passed to place the province under ECQ.

Degamo then issued an Executive Order declaring an ECQ in the province effective 12:01 a.m. of April 3, 2020 to give the people ample time to prepare, Miraflor said./dbs