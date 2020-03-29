Talisay City reports 1st COVID-19 case; mayor discloses address

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has reported its first confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas confirmed this is in a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

“The patient was admitted in a hospital in Cebu City last March 25. He is still in the hospital as of this moment,” Gullas said.

This means that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu province is now at two, which was corroborated with the latest bulletin issued by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7).

The first COVID-19 case in Cebu province was from Cordova town in Mactan Island.

DOH – 7 logs a total of 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region — 25 of them are reported here in Cebu as an island.

Cebu City tops the list with the most number of cases among areas in Central Visayas, with 20.

The region has reported five mortalities due to the disease, three of which are from Cebu City while the other two in Negros Oriental.

Patient in Talisay City

While Gullas assured that authorities in Talisay City have coordinated with DOH – 7 in implementing contact tracing on their first case, he expressed concern that the patient did not report to authorities beforehand.

“To be honest, I’m deeply concerned especially that the confirmed case never reported to concerned offices for monitoring and profiling. He was never a PUM or a PUI in the city,” said Gullas.

He also disclosed the patient’s address — which is a gated subdivision in Barangay Lawaan 1 that sits between Lawaan Elementary School and a mall.

Gullas added that they have sought the assistance of the police to cordon the area as part of their containment measures.

“We have contacted people from the house, and we already have information regarding the patient,” he said.

“Police is now in the residence where we will cordon the area and ensure that everyone inside the house will not be able to leave the residence so they will be closely monitored,” he added.

Gullas, on the other hand, urged his constituents to stay calm and stay at home in order to avoid the risk of exposing themselves to the virus which has infected over 1,400 individuals in the Philippines./dbs